Anerlisa Comes To Fiancé Ben Pol’s Defense, Addresses “Nosy” Fan

Nero Company chief executive Anerlisa Muigai has been exclusively dating Tanzanian heartthrob Ben Pol for close to two years now.

Their white wedding is around the corner and the Keroche heiress will not allow online “in-laws” interfere with her love life.

An Instagram fan identified as pettydragons left a comment under one of Anerlisa’s pictures that did not sit well with her.

The fan said that the crooner was no longer into his wife to be seeing as he no longer leaves comments under her posts.

” “Zamani Ben angesha comment. My wifey siku hizi analike tu. Ben tunakuzoom,” (In the past, Ben would have already commented but nowadays he just likes the photos, Ben we are watching you!),” the fan wrote.

Taking offense to the comment, Anerlisa said her fiance didn’t need to prove his love for her online.

“So you want him to comment and prove to people that he still loves me, nonsense. People like you are the ones who make people keep their relationships out of the public eye because you think you know everything about them,” she wrote.

While it is not clear when the lovebirds will be walking down the aisle, it is clear that Ben Pol has paid dowry for Anerlisa.

In a recent interview, the Moyo Mashine singer said, “I have done all the traditions. The dowry is done. The ring. She is Kikuyu so I had to go and introduce myself, I left a couple of cows there. Hundreds of cows need to be presented.

“From there you get to be told the dowry. I have done all that and I’ve finished. What is left is the western things and law things (Church Wedding).”

