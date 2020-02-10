Papa Dennis’ Girlfriend Martha Wajero Recounts Events From Fateful Night

Gospel singer Dennis Mwangi aka Papa Dennis was a loving and caring person, girlfriend Martha Wajero has described him.

Speaking to Word Is, the actress recounted events that took place on the fateful day before the crooner leaped to his death.

According to Wajero, the deceased wanted to see her last Friday but she had been occupied the entire day.

She further revealed that Papa had told her about “seeing things” and unidentified individuals wanting to harm him.

“We talk every day and I communicated with Papa even in that fateful night and I remember him telling me he was seeing things and people wanting to kill him.

“He kept on calling that day and wanted us to meet,” she said.

Asked whether she and Papa Dennis dated, Wajero said they had been friends for over five years and at some point got involved romantically.

They did not last.

“At some point, we dated then on the way, we realised we could only become friends but he took me more seriously than just a friend because we worked together a lot,” she added.

The former Machachari actress also noted that the singer was very supportive of her and regrets not giving him the time to open up about what was really going on with his life.

“He always came through in so many ways and wanted me to be great. Papa was a nice person and it is still haunting me that I did not give him the chance to open up to me on what was troubling him. I never took him seriously when he said we needed to meet,” Wajero stated.

Papa Dennis is said to have leaped to his death on Friday night after losing his fortune and living a miserable life.

His case is being treated like a suicide, police have said.

His remains were taken to City Mortuary as burial plans continue.

