Ex-Leopards Striker Mark Makwatta Off To Flying Start With Zesco United

Former Leopards top marksman Mark Makwatta scored on his debut for Zesco United as they beat Mufulira Wonderers 2-0 in the Zambian Super League.

After a barren second half, veteran Winston Kalengo opened the scoring in the 87th minute before Makwatta doubled the lead two minutes later with an easy tap in after being set up by counry-mate Jesse Were.

Makwatta recently joined the Ndola based side after a good run with the Leopards where he was the leading KPL top scorer with 13 goals.

He thanked his new teammates for helping him settle faster.

“It wasn’t easy but I thank my teammates because they helped me a lot to settle in faster, including the technical bench. They made me to settle in the game too, especially that it was my first game.

It is sweet to score in my first game and I am grateful to my teammates because they made life easy for me. I only had three days of training with the rest of the team. It is an important result for us and for me personally because it gives me a lot of confidence. I want to work extra hard and help my team win a lot of games by scoring goals.”

Zesco coach George Lwandamina hailed him as an intelligent striker “He is a good player and he has the intelligence of a striker especially that he knows where to run to which is good for a striker. He can hold on to the ball to wait for others to support him and he is strong in that aspect and he is always looking for the ball.”

Another Kenyan international Ian Otieno was in goal, while defender David Owino was an unused sub.

