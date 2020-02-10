Jubilee Party Postpones Long-awaited Consultative Meeting To “Honour Moi”

The Jubilee party has postponed a consultative meeting that was scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2020.

In a statement on Monday, party secretary general Raphael Tuju said the meeting has been postponed to a later date to allow the members pay respects to the late former President Daniel Arap Moi.

“As the nation continues to prepare to bid farewell to the departed 2nd President of the Republic of Kenya, the late H.E. Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, our Party also joins Kenyans in solidarity to pay our respects, ” the statement reads in part.

“Under the prevailing circumstances, may I notify Jubilee Members of Parliament that the consultative meeting scheduled for Friday, 14th of February 2020 has been postponed to a later date to be announced.”

The former Head of State died on Tuesday last week. He will be accorded a state funeral on Wednesday, February 12.

A memorial service will also be held at Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday, February 11, to honour Moi.

The party had planned the meeting to iron out issues facing the party.

The Jubilee party is said to be divided right in the middle with a section christened team Tanga Tanga supporting Deputy President William Ruto while another, team Kieleweke, is aligned to party leader Uhuru Kenyatta.

At the centre of divisions is the DP’s 2022 presidential ambitions that the Kieleweke group is opposed to.

The DP’s allies have been critical on President Kenyatta’s handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga who they accuse of dividing Jubilee.

The DP’s camp last month retreated to Naivasha where they announced their stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), an initiative of the President and Raila following their March 9, 2018 truce.

The Tanga Tanga faction accused the ODM party of hijacking the process. On the other hand pro-handshake MPs from ODM and Jubilee accused the lawmakers of plotting to impeach the president.

Amid tension, Tuju said last week that the consultative meeting will not technically be a Parliamentary Group meeting.

“The consultative meeting will not be technically a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting, because it will not be chaired by the Party Leader, but it will be an occasion to have a discourse with members and to give an update on various issues of interest and concern in the party, ” said Tuju.

He said the President had agreed the meeting can take place at the Kenya School of Government at 8.30am.

