Wild Celebrations As Inter Emerge Supreme In Milan Derby (Video)

Inter Milan rallied from two goals down to thump city rivals AC Milan 4-2 in Serie A on Sunday night.

The aftermath was wild celebrations in the lockeroom for the Antonio Conte men, who regained the log lead.

AC had the better start netting twice in the first half through Rebic and Ibrahimovic.

But the hosts proved their title credentials in the remaining half with four goals from Brozovic, Vecino, de Vrij and Lukaku.

Inter regained the log lead albeit on goal difference as they share 54 points a piece with defending champions Juventus.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu