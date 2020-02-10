Gov’t To Provide Bread, Sodas For First 30,000 People To Arrive For Moi’s Funeral Service

The first 30,000 Kenyans to attend Late former President Daniel Arap Moi’s burial at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County will be accommodated by the state, with food (Sodas and bread ) as well as seats.

Through a press briefing by the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, George Natembeya, the Kabarak Farm, which is to host the final journey for the late Mzee Moi has been well prepared and Kenyans, in general, urged to show up in large numbers.

Natembeya added that school buses will be availed to ferry the people and mourners, with no intention of treating anyone as a VIP.

“Ningependa kuwasihi wakaazi wa Nakuru wajitokeze wakuje kwa wingi, maana Mzee Moi alikuwa akipenda Nakuru. We will have some snacks for the first thirty thousand people. Watapewa soda, mkate, maji, program ya siku hiyo na mahali pa kukaa,” said Natembeya.

In addition, the regional commissioner stated that the event will be streamed live for those unable to make it to Kabarak at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

He also ruled out the assumption that the viewing of the body would also be scheduled at Afraha Stadium, indicating that it ended at the Parliament building.

Tuesday, February 11, 2020, was declared a public holiday through the Ministry of Interior to allow Netizens mourn late Daniel Moi.

The pronouncement was made by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, who was addressing journalists at Harambee House, Nairobi on Thursday morning.

Kinyua is the chairman of a team that was selected to organize late Mzee Moi’s State Funeral, with the government set to hold the first funeral service for the late former Head of State at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday.

The National Memorial Service will be an inter-denominational Service, led by the African Inland Church (AIC).

“To enable every Kenyan participate in the celebration of the life of President Moi, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, on the recommendation of this Steering Committee, has declared Tuesday the 11th Day of February 2020 a Public Holiday of general observance throughout the Republic of Kenya, ” said Kinyua.

The second president of Kenya was pronounced dead on February 4, 2020, with his burial set for Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his Kabaraka home in Nakuru County.

