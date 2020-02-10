DCI Forensics Expert Says They Could Not Identify Author Of “Fake” DP Ruto Assassination Letter

A forensics expert on Monday told a Nairobi court that they could not identify the author of the “fake” Deputy President William Ruto assassination letter.

Appearing in court was Inspector George Aringo from the DCI cyber-crime forensic unit who said that he could not confirm if Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi authored the infamous letter.

Mr Aringo also said that he could not “see” who signed the said document because it had been blacked out.

He did however note that Itumbi sent the letter to the Tanga Tanga WhatsApp group, adding that it was not a forwarded message.

“The publication was posted in Tanga Tanga movement WhatsApp group on 20 June 2019 at 12:17 am. It came from a contact saved as ‘Itumbi President digital Dennis. I was able to establish that the posting was not a forwarded from any another group,” he said.

The message was retrieved from an OPPO phone brought in by Corporal Yvonne Onyango on July 6, 2019.

Aringo also noted that the OPPO handset belonged to a Tanga tanga movement WhatsApp member. Also presented to him was a Samsung Galaxy Note whose content he could not extract prior to July 1, 2019.

The matter will be heard on March 17.

Last week, Chief Inspector Peter Maina contradicted an earlier statement by corporal Anyango stating that Interior PS Karanja Kibicho was the complainant in the case.

“To my knowledge, I was instructed by the DCI George Kinoti to investigate the letter and the PS has never been a complainant but the state is the complainant,” Maina told the court.

He also denied that PS Kibicho ever contacted him while he conducted investigations.

Itumbi was charged with making a false document without authority and publishing a false statement.

He is also charged with reprogramming a mobile phone.

He is charged alongside Samuel Gateri.

