Dodging Audit Tactics? Kenyans Livid As Fire Razes Crucial Files In Kisumu County Finance Offices

Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into a fire incident at the county finances offices on Sunday evening.

The fire broke out on the second floor of Prosperity House, which houses the county government.

Reports indicate that most computers at Integrated Financial Management and Information System (IFMIS) office were destroyed before the fire was contained.

Sources intimated to a local media that most of the files lost were part of pending bills for contractors yet to be paid.

Recent fire outbreaks in several County Finance offices in the country have sparked a heated debate among Kenyans with many accusing officials of setting the offices on fire in a bid to dodge audit queries.

On September 25, 2019, a fire outbreak at Busia County Finance department burnt most of documents in the office to a crisp.

The incident happened in the vicinity of a multimillion shillings fire engine that is usually parked at the county headquarters.

The Busia fire incident happened two months after another inferno razed Kitui County County’s Finance Economic and Planning offices.

Following the Kisumu County fire, Kenyans on Twitter had this to say:

This is how @AnyangNyongo's government mess up with evidence after looting public funds :

On Sunday evening, Kisumu County offices was razed by fire.

Most computers at the IFMIS office are reported to have been destroyed.@DCI_Kenya@NPSOfficial_KE

Thorough investigation needed pic.twitter.com/NC01qQckL2 — Japheth (@japheth_bor) February 10, 2020

Fire razed section of Kisumu County offices last night. Interestingly, it affected the IFMIS office the most. Most of the computers there have been destroyed. The fire seems to have chosen a convenient spot, but what do I know about these things? 🤷‍♂️ Source: @NationBreaking — Nahashon Kimemia (@nahashon87) February 10, 2020

Kisumu county government working tirelessly to fight corruption https://t.co/rsxq6WFivS — KITUI FINEST (@Kitui_finest) February 10, 2020

Kisumu County officers most innovative way of clearing corruption evidence. https://t.co/1wptRsYiRs — Bobby (@Bob_Odhiambo) February 10, 2020

Friday George: We all know the drill

Abebo: Maybe finance offices in the counties should be bomb proof.

Musale: What scandal is being covered up here? Hm…

Joe Tonui: Very convenient.

Frederick Evo Onyango: So that’s mean someone did it intentionally….now they have lost evidence if it’s true something fishy ilikua inafanyika hapo ofisini

Kamau Wa Wangari: So as a country, we have normalised the burning of county offices to hide evidence of corruption? This is who we are now.

Bona Nalugala: Fires in County govt offices are selective… Why always Finance offices?

Raymax Agutu: Human hand detected.

