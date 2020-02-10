in NEWS

Dodging Audit Tactics? Kenyans Livid As Fire Razes Crucial Files In Kisumu County Finance Offices

313 Views

Kisumu County Finance offices fire [Photo/Courtesy]

Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into a fire incident at the county finances offices on Sunday evening.

The fire broke out on the second floor of Prosperity House, which houses the county government.

Reports indicate that most computers at Integrated Financial Management and Information System (IFMIS) office were destroyed before the fire was contained.

Sources intimated to a local media that most of the files lost were part of pending bills for contractors yet to be paid.

Recent fire outbreaks in several County Finance offices in the country have sparked a heated debate among Kenyans with many accusing officials of setting the offices on fire in a bid to dodge audit queries.

Read: Outrage As Fire Razes Busia County Finance Offices

On September 25, 2019, a fire outbreak at Busia County Finance department burnt most of documents in the office to a crisp.

The incident happened in the vicinity of a multimillion shillings fire engine that is usually parked at the county headquarters.

The Busia fire incident happened two months after another inferno razed Kitui County County’s Finance Economic and Planning offices.

Following the Kisumu County fire, Kenyans on Twitter had this to say:

Friday George: We all know the drill

Abebo: Maybe finance offices in the counties should be bomb proof.

Musale: What scandal is being covered up here? Hm…

Joe Tonui: Very convenient.

Frederick Evo Onyango: So that’s mean someone did it intentionally….now they have lost evidence if it’s true something fishy ilikua inafanyika hapo ofisini

Kamau Wa Wangari: So as a country, we have normalised the burning of county offices to hide evidence of corruption? This is who we are now.

Bona Nalugala: Fires in County govt offices are selective… Why always Finance offices?

Raymax Agutu: Human hand detected.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Papa Dennis’ Girlfriend Martha Wajero Recounts Events From Fateful Night

New Accounting System Denies Safaricom Investment Co-op Investors Dividends