in NEWS

Chinese Manager Filmed Whipping Kenyan Waiter, Three Others To Remain In Custody

The video went viral on Saturday

482 Views

The Chinese manager caught on tape flogging a Kenyan waiter for reportedly reporting to work late among three others are to stay in custody for three more days to allow investigations.

The four were arrested in a Sunday operation following the video that went viral igniting public uproar with the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) indicating that they did not have a work permit to operate a business in Kenya.

The police had sought to have them detained for 21 days to allow room for investigation with the case set for hearing on Thursday, February 14, where the court will determine whether they should be released on bail or not.

Read Also: Video Footage Of Chinese Manager Canning Kenyan Waiter For Reporting To Work Late Angers Netizens

The four were identified as  Deng Hailan (Caught on Camera), Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang (Chefs) and Yu-Ling (Cashier).

The video broke airwaves on Saturday, with netizens calling upon the authorities to have him arrested for assault.

According to K24, the video was captured last week by an insider at Chez Wou restaurant, located in Kileleshwa and the Chinese official was said to be the Head Chef in the hotel.

Read Also: Police Arrest Chinese National Caught On Viral Video Whipping Kenyan Employee

“He walks around carrying the whip. He uses it solely in disciplining us. When he goes home, he locks it in the store,” the insider is quoted by a local media.

The head Chef was also accused of trying to bribe a journalist from airing the story with Sh20,000.

This is not the first time Chinese officials have assaulted Kenyans in their own country as in different incidents, they were caught on video uttering racist remarks and going ham on watchmen.

They have however gone unpunished, with little or nothing at all done to address the same.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Mercy Auma

Written by Mercy Auma

Reporter at Kahawa Tungu, with a passion for human interest stories. I believe in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. I have worked for various organizations including the Standard Media Group. Email: [email protected]
Follow on Twitter: @MallissaMercy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

DCI Forensics Expert Says They Could Not Identify Author Of “Fake” DP Ruto Assassination Letter