Chinese Manager Filmed Whipping Kenyan Waiter, Three Others To Remain In Custody

The Chinese manager caught on tape flogging a Kenyan waiter for reportedly reporting to work late among three others are to stay in custody for three more days to allow investigations.

The four were arrested in a Sunday operation following the video that went viral igniting public uproar with the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) indicating that they did not have a work permit to operate a business in Kenya.

The police had sought to have them detained for 21 days to allow room for investigation with the case set for hearing on Thursday, February 14, where the court will determine whether they should be released on bail or not.

The four were identified as Deng Hailan (Caught on Camera), Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang (Chefs) and Yu-Ling (Cashier).

Following reports of an incident doing rounds in sections of the press depicting a man of Asian descent assaulting a male employee said to be working at a hotel, this morning detectives from Kilimani raided Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa in pursuit of the matter. https://t.co/1Cjo0BHTGs — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 9, 2020

The video broke airwaves on Saturday, with netizens calling upon the authorities to have him arrested for assault.

According to K24, the video was captured last week by an insider at Chez Wou restaurant, located in Kileleshwa and the Chinese official was said to be the Head Chef in the hotel.

“He walks around carrying the whip. He uses it solely in disciplining us. When he goes home, he locks it in the store,” the insider is quoted by a local media.

The head Chef was also accused of trying to bribe a journalist from airing the story with Sh20,000.

This is not the first time Chinese officials have assaulted Kenyans in their own country as in different incidents, they were caught on video uttering racist remarks and going ham on watchmen.

They have however gone unpunished, with little or nothing at all done to address the same.

