President Uhuru Drives Himself To Nyayo Stadium To Inspect Preparations For Moi’s Memorial Service

Journalists covering ongoing preparations at Nyayo National Stadium ahead of late President Daniel Moi’s memorial service were on Sunday taken aback after spotting President Uhuru Kenyatta driving himself.

The President, who was driving a G-wagon, was at the Stadium to inspect the memorial service preparations.

Reports indicate that reporters and their photographers were not allowed to take pictures of the President. Those who had taken pictures were forced to delete them.

It’s rare to find the President driving himself because of security protocols accorded to the holder of the position.

This is, however, not the first time the president has broken the protocol. In February 2019, he was caught on camera driving himself patiently waiting in the city traffic. The Commander-in-Chief was driving a bulletproof Mercedes G-Wagon to Masai Lodge – Rongai.

The national memorial service is set for Tuesday, February 11, a day that was recently declared a public holiday by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

The President On Saturday led over 20,000 Kenyans to view the body of the former head of state lying in state at Parliament buildings.

Uhuru was joined by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

Speaking at State House before he went to parliament, the President said he had lost a mentor.

“We commence the final journey of a great son of Kenya, a cherished brother, loving father, father of nation, champion of pan Africanism and second president of Kenya, he taught for life and was a mentor to many, including myself, his works and legacy will remain immortal,” the President said.

Mzee Moi’s remains will lie in state for the third day on Monday before the country holds a national memorial service at Nyayo National Stadium.

Moi will be interred at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Moi, regarded as a man who ruled Kenya for 24 years with iron and fist, died peacefully on Tuesday at 5.20 am at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for over three months. He is said to have been over 100 years at the time of his death.

