Nairobi Women Hospital Directors Fired CEO Felix Wanjala Over Prevailing Fraud Crisis

The crisis at Nairobi Women Hospital following claims of financial misconduct has left the management clutching for straws.

At the verge of losing business of over 18 years, the board of directors, as expected, are now focused on redeeming the hospital’s image using every means.

Yesterday, the Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Felix Wanjala, revealed that he had stepped aside to pave way for investigations into what he believes are fabricated lies.

“Although I don’t believe the allegations are true, I want our patients to regain confidence in us. To achieve this, we need an independent review of our operations,” Dr Wanjala said.

Wanjala said he had written to the board on Saturday afternoon informing it of the decision.

Was Dr Wanjala sacked?

Dr Wanjala is at the centre of the malpractice probe and him continuing to hold office could be tantamount to frustrating the process.

Read: Why Insurers Won’t Pay A Dime At Nairobi Women’s Hospital, Anymore

Dr Wanjala and his Chief Operations Officer Eunice Munyingi are accused of inflating costs at the hospital by forcing employees to optimise profits.

What is believed to be leaked WhatsApp communications between the officers and other employees revealed how doctors order unnecessary tests and admissions, to mint money from patients.

The communication showed that the revenue, commissions, admissions and discharge were being monitored hourly, every day, and day and night by the CEO.

Following the revelations, several insurance companies including Jubilee, Britam, AAR, Old Mutual and CIC Group said that they had blacklisted the hospital with nine branches across the country.

Read Also: Nairobi Women’s Hospital CEO Wanjala Steps Aside To Allow Investigations Into Malpractice Claims

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) also suspended Nairobi Women’s Hospital from its list of service providers until claims of malpractice are cleared.

The Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) stated that the suspension 0f the facility stands pending a probe into malpractice claims.

With the developments, the hospital has maintained for the umpteenth time that they are doing internal reviews as well as cooperating with investigators from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.

Read Also: KRA Suspends Nairobi Women’s Hospital From Its List Of Healthcare Providers Over Cost Inflation Claims

The hospital, however, remained mum on suspending the CEO and the team accused of the fraud, pending the investigations.

The management is also said to have held several crisis meetings on how to remain afloat in the wake of desertion by insurers and members of public.

With the prevailing crisis, concerns from several quarters and the risk of going under the board might have been forced to fire the CEO and the stepping aside notice from Dr Wanjala can be interpreted as a mere Public Relations exercise.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu