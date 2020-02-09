Police Arrest Chinese National Caught On Viral Video Whipping Kenyan Employee

A Chinese national caught in a viral video assaulting a Kenyan employee has been arrested.

In a statement, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti said the man was arrested on Sunday morning in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

According to the DCI, the man identified as Deng Hailan, who works as a chef at Chez Wou Restaurant doesn’t have a work permit.

He was captured on tape whipping the waiter for allegedly coming to work late. The act angered Kenyans who called for the perpetrator’s immediate arrest.

During the Sunday operation, detectives also arrested three other people of Asian descent working in the restaurant.

They include two chefs, Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang, who hold expired Visas.

The DCI said Chang holds a valid work permit but his colleague doesn’t.

A cashier identified as Yu Ling was arrested for lacking a work permit.

“Eight Kenyans who work at the hotel were also escorted to Kilimani Police Station for further interrogation, ” the DCI said.

Following reports of an incident doing rounds in sections of the press depicting a man of Asian descent assaulting a male employee said to be working at a hotel, this morning detectives from Kilimani raided Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa in pursuit of the matter. https://t.co/1Cjo0BHTGs — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 9, 2020

