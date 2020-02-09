Media Kept off As Former President Mwai Kibaki Views Moi’s Body

Journalists from various media stations camping at Parliament buildings were on Sunday ordered not to take pictures of retired President Mwai Kibaki viewing the body of his late predecessor Daniel Arap Moi.

According to local media reports, the family of Kibaki requested the media not to take pictures of the retired head of state arriving at parliament, walking through the corridors of parliament and when viewing Moi’s body.

On arrival at around 11.10 am, Kibaki used Parliament’s main gate at avoiding the gate facing KICC which state officers have been using since Saturday morning when Moi’s body arrived from Lee Funeral home.

The media and other people in the corridors were ordered to leave. Only top military officers and his handlers were left to usher him in.

Moi’s body is lying in state for the second day as members of the public view it.

Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta led thousands of Kenyans to view the body of the former Head of State.

The President, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and Deputy President William Rutolike many government officials were photographed viewing Mzee Moi’s body.

It’s not clear why Kibaki made the request not to be photographed paying his respects to the deceased.

Mzee Moi’s remains will lie in state for the third day on Monday before the country holds a national memorial service at Nyayo National Stadium.

Moi will be interred at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Moi, regarded as a man who ruled Kenya for 24 years with iron and fist, died peacefully on Tuesday at 5.20 am at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for over three months. He is said to have been over 100 years at the time of his death.

