Antony Akumu Debuts For Kaizer Chiefs, Hopes For More Playing Time

Anthony Akumu [Photo/Courtesy]

Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony Agay Akumu debuted for Kaizer Chiefs against Royal Eagles in the South Africa’s FA Cup on Saturday night.

Akumu came on as a second-half substitute, replacing George Maluleka in the 86th minute in a match they won 1-0 to make the next round of the knockout tournament.

The former Gor Mahia player said that it was a “nice feeling” playing his first competitive match for the Amahkosi, while undertaking to work harder for more playing time.

“No doubt it was a nice feeling playing my first game for this great club, even if it was just for about five minutes. To me, that was a good start. I want to work hard so that I can get more playing time,” he said.

The 27-year-old signed three and a half year contract to join the South African giant mid-January after running down his stay with Zambia’s Zesco United.

He thanked the larger Kaizer Chiefs family for welcoming him.

“It was a nice feeling and I want [to] appreciate the team: payers, technical bench, management and the amazing fans for their warm welcome.”

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

