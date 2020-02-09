Antony Akumu Debuts For Kaizer Chiefs, Hopes For More Playing Time

Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony Agay Akumu debuted for Kaizer Chiefs against Royal Eagles in the South Africa’s FA Cup on Saturday night.

Akumu came on as a second-half substitute, replacing George Maluleka in the 86th minute in a match they won 1-0 to make the next round of the knockout tournament.

The former Gor Mahia player said that it was a “nice feeling” playing his first competitive match for the Amahkosi, while undertaking to work harder for more playing time.

Read: Harambee Stars Midfielder Anthony Akumu Officially Joins Kaizer Chiefs In South Africa

“No doubt it was a nice feeling playing my first game for this great club, even if it was just for about five minutes. To me, that was a good start. I want to work hard so that I can get more playing time,” he said.

The 27-year-old signed three and a half year contract to join the South African giant mid-January after running down his stay with Zambia’s Zesco United.

He thanked the larger Kaizer Chiefs family for welcoming him.

“It was a nice feeling and I want [to] appreciate the team: payers, technical bench, management and the amazing fans for their warm welcome.”

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu