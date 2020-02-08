Former Kakamega Homeboyz Ugandan Coach Paul Nkata Acquited In Match Fixing Probe

Former Kakamega Homeboyz Ugandan coach Paul Nkata is a free man after being acquitted of match fixing allegations by FIFA.

Nkata was facing investigations by FIFA, the world’s football body, over alleged involvement in manipulating Homeboyz games last year.

But in a statement on Friday, FUFA, Uganda’s football custodians, revealed that the charges have been dropped by FIFA.

“FIFA dismisses all charges against Ugandan coach Paul Nkata in the matter they investigated on for allegedly getting involved in unlawful influencing of match results in Kenya.

“The disciplinary proceedings initiated against the coach have also been closed by the world soccer governing body,” the statement reads.

Following a series of poor results in the KPL last year, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula sensationally claimed that Nkata and a host of players were engaging in match fixing.

And after months of delving into the matter, FIFA banned four players last week, three Kenyans and a Ugandan.

