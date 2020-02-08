in SPORTS

Former Kakamega Homeboyz Ugandan Coach Paul Nkata Acquited In Match Fixing Probe

370 Views

paul nkata
Former Kakamega Homeboyz FC Coach Paul Nkata. / Courtesy

Former Kakamega Homeboyz Ugandan coach Paul Nkata is a free man after being acquitted of match fixing allegations by FIFA.

Nkata was facing investigations by FIFA, the world’s football body, over alleged involvement in manipulating Homeboyz games last year.

But in a statement on Friday, FUFA, Uganda’s football custodians, revealed that the charges have been dropped by FIFA.

“FIFA dismisses all charges against Ugandan coach Paul Nkata in the matter they investigated on for allegedly getting involved in unlawful influencing of match results in Kenya.

“The disciplinary proceedings initiated against the coach have also been closed by the world soccer governing body,” the statement reads.

Following a series of poor results in the KPL last year, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula sensationally claimed that Nkata and a host of players were engaging in match fixing.

And after months of delving into the matter, FIFA banned four players last week, three Kenyans and a Ugandan.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Gospel Singer Papa Dennis Found Dead After Allegedly Falling From Building In Pangani
Moi

Former President Moi’s Final Journey Begins, Body In Parliament For Public Viewing