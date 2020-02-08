Gospel Singer Papa Dennis Found Dead After Allegedly Falling From Building In Pangani

Kenyan gospel musician famously known as Papa Dennis has been found dead.

Apparently, reports indicate that he might have jumped from the seventh floor of a building in a case of suicide with other speculations indicating that he might have been pushed.

The musician’s death was announced by some of his celebrity friends through Instagram, with the caption “rest in peace.”

For instance, Terrence creative, a content creator appealed to police offices in Pangani to help in transporting the body.

“Rest in Peace Papa Dennis. May God protect us, artists. It is so sad, yaani, something must be addressed,” he wrote.

He added, “Tafadhali Pangani Police, tusaidieni hapa Fig tree, tumchukue ndugu yetu afikishwe kwenye hifandhi ya maiti.”

According to witnesses, Papa was in studio at the Nairobi Records owned by legendary producer Mash Mjukuu before he stormed out from the 7th floor of the building and died instantly.

However, this is yet to be determined after the police visited the scene and investigations yet to be concluded.

His close ally, Daddy Owen confirmed the incident stating that he was tagged through Twitter with reports of his death and upon visiting the scene he found his body lying in a pool of blood.

“It seems like someone threw him over a building or maybe he committed suicide. There is a studio nearby Nairobi Records but we are not certain of what happened,” Daddy Owen is quoted.

Other musicians are said to be in the scene, awaiting the police authorities who will determine what exactly happened as well as transport the body to the mortuary.

Papa Dennis was very known for his hit song System Vuvuzela and won the AFRIMMA words 2018 as Best Gospel Act.

