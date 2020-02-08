Dwindled Fortunes Led Gospel Singer Papa Dennis To His Death

Gospel singer Dennis Mwangi alias Papa Dennis was miserable at the time of his death, reports indicate.

According to K24 Digital, the crooner had moved out of his furnished Lavington home and was living in a single room in Pangani.

The only one who occasionally came to his aid was Nairobi Records owner Mash Mjukuu. He was living in the same building that housed the studio.

At the time of his death, Papa Dennis had no idea where his next meal would come from.

“He only had a mattress in one of the rooms in the studio; that was the only thing he went back to after spending the day searching where his meal would come from. Occasionally, he would be assisted by the owner of Nairobi Records, Mash Mjukuu. Upon learning that Papa Dennis had nowhere to go after being evicted from his furnished Lavington home over unpaid rent, Mjukuu offered to house him in the studio, and gave him a mattress,” a source intimated to K24 Digital.

It is reported that the singer who had earlier told Pulse Magazine that he has Sh50 million in some three bank accounts, struggled to break even especially after parting ways with his manager Swadat Mhindi.

The deceased’s brother, Simon Mwangi, filled a report at Pangani Police Station at 1:30am Saturday, saying that he (Dennis) fell from Kirima Building near Jubilee Party headquarters.

Papa Dennis jumped to his demise at around 11.30pm, Friday.

His body has since been moved to City Mortuary and the case being treated like a suicide.

