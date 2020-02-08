Nairobi Women’s Hospital CEO Wanjala Steps Aside To Allow Investigations Into Malpractice Claims

Nairobi Women’s Hospital chief executive Dr Felix Wanjala has stepped aside to allow probe into allegations of malpractice in the institution.

In a statement, Dr Wanjala said he did not believe the allegations were true but is vacating office so that “patients regain confidence in us as a healthcare provider.”

He added, “To achieve this we need an independent review of our operations. I have this afternoon written to the Chairman of the board informing him of my decision to step aside from my position as CEO effective immediately to allow the investigation team to do their work.”

Earlier on In the week, Association of Kenya Insurers delisted Nairobi Women’s Hospital as a care provider on allegations of cost inflation.

The decision, AKI, clarified will not affect clients already admitted at the institution.

“Billing and settlement of expenses incurred by these customers will not be affected,” AKI manager Hazel King’ori said.

The hospital was also suspended by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from its list of healthcare providers until the allegations are cleared.

Staff members were advised to seek treatment at other institutions.

“This is to inform you that the Nairobi Women’s Hospital has been suspended from the KRA list of approved medical service providers with immediate effect,” Deputy Commissioner of Human Resources, Mr Mukuriah Nelson said.

The hospital’s woes started from a series of WhatsApp messages that did rounds on social media in January.

In the screenshots shared on the internet, Nairobi Women’s Hospital doctors encouraged wrongdoing in order to meet the hospital’s targets.

