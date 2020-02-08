Former President Moi’s Final Journey Begins, Body In Parliament For Public Viewing

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have viewed the body of former head of state Daniel Moi at Parliament.

Uhuru eulogized Kenya’s second President as a patriot that remained committed to defending Africa.

“It is with a heavy heart that the sun has set on a thoughtful leader…one who served the nation with dignity and honor..one whose wisdom kept Kenya relevant and neutral,” Uhuru said.

The two were among the first people to view the body that will lie in state for three days starting today till Monday.

Members of the public will be able to view the deceased’s body from 8am to 5pm for the three days.

Leaders among them cabinet secretaries are currently viewing the body.

Moi's remains were moved from Lee Funeral Home parlour with the Kenyan flag, a practice showing that he is mourned by the state.

The deceased will be buried at his Kabarak home on Wednesday.

Thousands of Kenyans queued along City Hall way as they awaited their turn to pay their last respects to the country’s second President.

They were allowed to view the body at exactly 11am.

On Tuesday, the gun carriage and State Funeral Procession will make its way from Parliament Buildings to the Nyayo Stadium, the venue of the National Memorial Service that will be led by the African Inland Church (AIC).

