Comedian Jalang’o Reaches Out To YouTuber Edgar Obare Over Alleged Death Threats

Radio presenter and comedian Felix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang’o has finally responded to death threat allegations against Youtube content creator Edgar Obare.
On Friday, Obare had alleged that his life was in danger after stating that he had been summoned by Jalang’o at the DCI.
This was in reference to a video alluding that Jalang’o was cheating on his wife among other issues.
Obare had indicated that he was forced to pull down the video due to threats.
Taking to his Instagram in a detailed post, the renowned radio presenter refuted the claims stating that he had tried to reach out to Obare to no avail, and asked him to record a statement with the police as a death threat was not a light issue.
This life is very funny and its not a place for the faint hearted..I never talk alot I only work hard because thats the language I understand, early mornings late nights , sacrifices blood and sweat! When i get the little I get I share it with the less privileged because I know what it means to lack! I dont know why people find it hard to accept that nothing comes easy! There are people out here trying soo hard day and night to bring me down but it will take them a hell lot of work because am not the kind who give up in my grind! Last night I was working past mid night at Raddison Blu Hosting the Bamburi Dealers awards! A blogger wakes up and post that i called him and threatened him? That he meets me at DCI 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I just laugh! From his screen shots there is someone working really hard to try and Tarnish my name, I will not even bother asking or following who you are who talks to blogger and lie to them about me, Just Malice! Pure malice! For you Edgar you dont have to run or delete anything, I have alot in my plate to even bother with you and if you are honest about being threatened you dont post you report. Today has been really funny and I have been laughing the whole time with peoples DM telling me that if anything happens to Obare its me🤣🤣🤣 Boss it has taken us years to be where we are today and I dont think I can want to loose it because of you🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Wake up and work!! Funny enough I see some people believing all this 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Today 1. I was at Milele Fm at 4am upto 10 2. I was working for Quick Mart Roysambu to 11am 3. At 12 I was at Raddison Blue Day 2 Bamburi 4. Tonight Iam Hosting the Unga Limited New year event at Weston. Am here already. Thats what they dont want to hear…But I always say Haters are fans whose love for me is confused! Today I went to Obare DM and asked him when I ever called him he has not replied.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 2
In addition, the former Churchill Show comedian stated that there were people who were eager to bring down a brand that he has sweated for and built for years.
He called upon bloggers to respect people’s families and not just put out things without proof.
Last year, news broke out in regards to his marriage with which had been kept lowkey.
Days later, Kahawa Tungu had established that he was allegedly expecting a child with another woman, a model from Mombasa.
Following the speculations, Obare unearthened different stories and incidences that labelled him a cheater.
He however did not address the rumours, rather used subliminal messages to send word to those he termed as haters.
As of yesterday, Obare had indicated that he had gone incognito following the threats to his life.
