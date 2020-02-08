Video Footage Of Chinese Manager Canning Kenyan Waiter For Reporting To Work Late Angers Netizens

A video footage making rounds on social media displaying a Chinese senior official whipping a Kenyan waiter for reportedly showing late to work has angered netizens.

According to K24, the video was captured last week by an insider at Chez Wou restaurant, located in Kileleshwa.

The Chinese official is said to be the Head Chef in the hotel, hence was punishing the youthful waiter for allegedly reporting late to work.

The video has angered netizens as the remourseful waiter is seen pleading for forgiveness as he writhes in pain.

Additionally, parts of the video display the official questioning the waiter and inquiring from him the part of his body he prefers being whipped.

WATCH: 'K24 Digital' has exclusively obtained a disturbing video clip showing a senior Chinese hotel officer whipping a Kenyan waiter over allegations of reporting late to work. The video was recorded at Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa, Nairobi last week. pic.twitter.com/CTIns3wOyn — K24 TV (@K24Tv) February 8, 2020

“He walks around carrying the whip. He uses it solely in disciplining us. When he goes home, he locks it in the store,” the insider is quoted by the local media.

It has also been established that the whipping has sent chills among other employees who live in fear of what would happen next.

Ideally, efforts to seek the senior official’s statement after the video circulated were rubbished as , he claimed that the waiter had asked to be whipped in order to earn Sh200.

Apparently, each stroke of the whip was Sh100 and since he got two strokes, he was given Sh200.

Other allegations have been leveled against the Chinese official for allegedly trying to give bribe by asking the journalist who inquired about the video to avoid airing the story and in return receive Sh20,000.

The clip going round on twitter has angered citizens, with some calling upon the authorities to arrest the official and have him punished for what he subjected the waiter to.

Ideally, others blamed the government for what they termed as giving the Chinese the power to disrespect and mistreat Kenyans in their own country.

This is not the first time this has happened as in different incidents, Chinese nationals have been accused of mistreating Kenyans who work for them and subjecting them under inhumane treatment.

There were also video clips of some assaulting watchmen and gate keepers but they went unpunished.

In another video that went viral last year, a Chinese national was caught on tape abusing Kenyan workers and spitting racism terms.

Here are some of people’s reactions to the clip:

Breaking… Chinese at Chez Wou Restaurant, Kileleshwa caught whipping Kenyan waiter for lateness. Waiter received 2 strokes, 1 in rib area & another on his buttocks. The Chinese, who carries a whip to 'discipline' waiters, tried to bribe the journalist with 20k Source: @K24Tv — Nahashon Kimemia (@nahashon87) February 8, 2020

https://t.co/3YnfRukXYj footage of Chinese hotel officer caning Kenyan waiter for reporting late to work and laughing while whipping him | VIDEO@ImmigrationDept you need to act. C.c @FredMatiangi — vincent ongaya (@ongaya94) February 8, 2020

