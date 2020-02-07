Uhuru Highway, Parliament Road To Be Cordoned Off Ahead Of Moi Body Viewing

Motorists will not have access to Uhuru Highway and Parliament road on Saturday as Kenyans get ready to view former President Daniel Moi’s body in parliament.

Kenyans will also not be allowed at Nyayo Stadium and Harambee Avenue.

On Thursday, Head of Public Serve Joseph Kinyua announced that the former head of state will be buried at his Kabarak home on Wednesday next week.

His body, Kinyua added, will be viewed by all at Parliament from Saturday to Monday starting 8am to 5pm.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead the nation in viewing Mzee Moi’s body on Saturday.

“The Head of State is expected to arrive at Parliament Buildings at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, 8th February 2020. All-State Officials whose attendance is required by tradition and State Protocol have been notified, and they are therefore requested to be in the precincts of Parliament by 9:45 a.m. on Saturday,” he added.

Kinyua who is the chairman of a team that was selected to organize the deceased’s State Funeral, stated that the government will hold the first funeral service at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday.

“To enable every Kenyan participate in the celebration of the life of President Moi, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, on the recommendation of this Steering Committee, has declared Tuesday the 11th Day of February 2020 a Public Holiday of general observance throughout the Republic of Kenya,” said Kinyua.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Kinyua are steering burial plans at Kabarak.

Moi died on Tuesday morning at Nairobi Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

He was between the age of 102 and 103.

He is survived by seven children.

