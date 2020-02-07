NRG Presenter Responds After Being Charged With Robbery With Violence

NRG presenter and talent manager Rachel Muthoni Njeru popularly known as Mwalimu Rachel has finally responded after being charged with robbery with violence contrary to section 299 (2) of the penal code.

Section 296 (2) of the Penal Code reads, “If the offender is armed with any dangerous or offensive weapon or instrument, or is in company with one or more other person or persons, or if, at or immediately before or immediately after the time of the robbery, he wounds, beats, strikes or uses any other personal violence to any person, he shall be sentenced to death.”

Taking to her twitter, Rachel stated that she could not respond to a mosquito with a hammer, a statement that has been quickly linked to the assault incident.

You do not respond to a mosquito with a hammer. — Mwalimu Rachel (@MwalimuRachel) February 6, 2020

She was charged and arraigned in a Kikuyu Court on January 31, 2020, alongside four others for stealing valuables estimated to be worth Sh103,000.

Among the list of stolen items included a wristwatch worth Sh35,000, two silver chains valued at Sh65,000 and Sh3,600 in cash from Martin Mbugua, the complainant.

The charge sheet indicated that the media personality committed the crime on January 17, in Kinoo, Kiambu County.

Mbugua accounted that Rachel alongside four who individuals who posed as police officers from Kilimani Police Station assaulted him for hours and at some point tied him up in the boot of his car.

“Later, we went to drop off Peter in Kinoo and that’s when we found Mwalimu Rachel waiting for us with some guys. She came directly to me and started slapping me before calling on the other guys to join in on the beating. One of them who was heavily built meted out the worst beating,” Mbugua is quoted.

Rachel is also said to have threatened to shoot Mbugua.

She, however, on Sh10,000 denied the charges and was released with the case set for hearing on February 13.

