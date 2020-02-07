Nairobi Minority Whip Imwatok Alleges Threats To Life After Sonko Impeachment Declaration

Peter Imwatok, the Nairobi county assembly minority whip, has alleged a plot to eliminate him after he recently revealed plan to impeach Governor Mike Sonko.

Imwatok, who doubles up as Makongeni MCA, on Thursday recorded a statement at Central Police Station under OB number 83/06/02/2020 alleging threats to his life by people close to the governor.

He indicated that unknown people have been trailing him adding that he had information that there is a plan to harm him over the weekend.

The MCA stated that he was recently accosted by armed men who warned him against fighting the county administration.

“The men brandished guns saying wewe tumezoeana sana na utakula copper ukiendelea kupiga governor (You are becoming a menace and if you continue fighting the governor we will shoot you dead),” he said.

He added, “I want to state that there are people after my life and a leader high up in the county leadership structure is on record saying that he was stopping guys who have just left prison from killing me.”

The ward rep believes that the alleged threats to his life have everything to do with his recent statement that he had collected signatures to send the embattled governor home over abuse of office and graft.

“If I am being targeted because of my stand on impeaching the governor, then I am sorry to the perpetrators because I am doing my constitutional duty of ensuring Nairobi has the right leader,” Imwatok said.

Last week, Imwatok said the impeachment against the county boss will be the first order of business when the assembly reconvenes from recess.

“We are initiating the process of impeachment. We have to do a motion before the assembly which will be supported by 82 members and we already have those numbers, ” he said.

Imwatok was reacting to nominated MP Maina Kamanda’s remarks that Nairobi MCAs should impeach governor Sonko just like their Kiambu counterparts, who voted for Ferdinand Waititu’s ouster.

Kamanda was speaking during the swearing-in of James Nyoro as Kiambu governor after the senate upheld Kiambu ward reps decision to send Waititu home over abuse of office, gross misconduct and graft.

Sonko was in December blocked out of office following his arrest and arraignment over Ksh357 million graft allegations. He is out on Ksh15 million bail.

Nairobi county is said to be in a crisis since Sonko doesn’t have a Deputy Governor. His recent nominee, Anne Kananu Mwenda, is yet to be vetted by the assembly.

