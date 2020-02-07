Murang’a Seal FC Declines To Honour Moi With Minute Of Silence

National Super League outfit Murang’a Seal FC will not honour the late former President Daniel Moi will a minute of silence when they face Bidco United this Sunday in Thika.

In a communique, the FKF had requested that all fixtures observe a minute of silence before kick-off in honour of Kenya’s longest-serving president.

But in a rejoinder, the club wrote back giving reasons why they will not heed the call, one being that during Moi’s reign, Muranga suffered economically.

“Unfortunately most of us from Murang’a that lived through President Moi’s presidency, do not consider him deserving of any respect. President Moi destroyed Murang’a economy and it’s inhabitants.

Read: Lest We Forget: The Good and Bad of President Moi’s Rule

“We shall never forget and never forgive President Moi for what he and his government did to our famous sons Kenneth Matiba and Charles Rubia,” the club statement reads.

Instead, the club will mourn with the families of the 14 pupils who died in Kakamega and relatives of those who suffered under Moi dictatorial rule.

Moi ruled Kenya from 1978 to 2002 during which many, especially in the opposition, were oppressed for agitating for party pluralism. Matiba and Rubia were amongst those who suffered most under the fascist reign.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu