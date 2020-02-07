Larry Madowo Allays Coronavirus Fears After Being Rushed To Hospital

Renowned journalist Larry Madowo was rushed to the hospital yesterday in what he termed as a “medical emergency”.

Through a Twitter post, the British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC) scribe, covered in a face mask, is seen being lifted onto an ambulance.

Madowo, however, refuted speculations by his followers that he had been infected with the deadly Coronavirus.

“It’s all fun and games until you end up in the ER considering your own mortality. No, it wasn’t for Coronavirus. And yes, I’ll live,” read the tweet.

It’s all fun and games until you end up in the ER considering your own mortality. No, it wasn’t for coronavirus. And yes, I’ll live pic.twitter.com/DN81qlgKTD — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) February 6, 2020

Read Also: Larry Madowo’s Fierce Mass Shooting Criticism On America Irks Some Residents

Coming at a time when the coronavirus scare is worldwide, Madowo did not disclose his ailment leaving netizens to speculate.

As much as some were quick to wish him a speedy recovery, he was also under fire for having snapped a picture despite claiming to be sick.

For instance, a fan pointed out that technology was to blame as people who are sick and in an emergency have to snap a picture for the gram to seek sympathy.

“Madowo’s case has two angles to it. He may indeed be ill or he may be out to share information on a feature, synonymous with most journalists. We have seen cases whereby people are ill or are suffering, case example the incidents witnessed whereby someone wants to commit suicide, but the crowd that converges ends up shooting such scenarios to share on social media rather than reach out to emergency teams to assist the victims,” read the tweet.

Read Also: Why Larry Madowo Will Be Away From BBC In Three Weeks

This is not the first time the former NTV anchor has been under fire especially on social media. He is also not new to cyberbullying as in the recent past, he has been attacked but maintained his stand.

Last year, Madowo took a break from BBC to join Journalism School at Columbia University and posted a clip where he displayed his driving skills.

He was however attacked and trolled, with social media users calling upon the National Transport and Safety Authority to revoke his driving license in what was termed as poor skills.

He captioned the video, “I’m a better driver than this in real life, I̶ ̶p̶r̶o̶m̶i̶s̶e̶ I think. Can you drive better than me? Believe me, it’s not that easy.”

I'm a better driver than this in real life, I̶ ̶p̶r̶o̶m̶i̶s̶e̶ I think. Can you beat me? pic.twitter.com/RtttEjBbQV — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) September 4, 2019

Read Also: Larry Madowo To Sue Fake Entrepreneur Wilkins Fadhili After Exposè By Kahawa Tungu

In a different account of events in 2017, he posted a picture while on a Boda Boda with no helmet and netizens could not have it.

Some alluded that he was displaying arrogance having been on the ride without a helmet hence risking his life while at the same time others criticized him for having posted the picture despite claiming that he was late for work.

Here are some of the comments from the picture:

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu