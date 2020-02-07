DPP Refutes Claims Of Arrest Orders Of Mwangi Kiunjuri

The Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has refuted claims that he has ordered for the arrest of former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Online reports had earlier indicated that the DPP Noordin Haji had summoned Kiunjuri over the Sh50 billion maize scandal, entailing importation funds for the financial years 2016/17 and 2017/18.

Through the official twitter handle, the DPP asked the public to ignore the reports as they were pure speculations and untrue.

“Please note that this information circulating on social media is untrue and should be ignored,” read the tweet.

On February 5, 2020, the former Agriculture CS was been summoned by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly to explain how the money was spent, which the government is said to be unable to account for.

According to auditor general’s reports for the two fiscal years, the ministry was unable to provide documentation to the same, to prove that actually the maize was imported. Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has also been summoned.

On Monday, the same was replicated when Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga appeared before PAC and was unable to produce payment vouchers, procurement plans and the presidential directive of February 14, 2016, that prompted the importation.

Kiunjuri will have a date with the MPs on February 24, alongside other committee members including former Agriculture minister Willy Bett and former Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe.