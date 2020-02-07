Nanny Accused Of Stealing From Betty Kyallo Says She Is An Absentee Parent

K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo does not shy away from controversy with the most recent one being one that involved her baby daddy Dennis Okari’s friend Ken Mijungu and her sister Mercy Kyallo.

But Kyallo again found herself in a fight pitting her against her domestic worker Consolata Wawira.

In an Instagram story, the Weekend by Betty presenter said Wawira stole from her despite paying her Sh18,000.

“Aren’t there bureaus that can vet nannies and support you even when you employ them to ensure they are doing right by your home and children. Mums and dads we need to wake up and protect our children and homes. Don’t be fooled. 18,000 but still they rob you. Anyway. Goodnight,” she wrote.

According to Wawira, the news anchor is an absentee parent who sometimes leaves the home without food.

She further dispelled allegations that she stole from her former employer who she says is yet to settle her December pay.

Wawira also told Tuko that she did not get her January pay when she was dismissed on Monday, February 3.

“Last year nilienda kutafuta kazi kwa bureau mahali Betty Kyallo alikuja kunichukua, so nilienda kwake last year tarehe tano mwezi wa nne. Nilipata mtoto wake ametoka ICU so kufika pale nikaambiwa kazi yangu sana sana ni mtoto. Therapy mimi ndio nilikuwa ninampeleka na taxi na tunarudishwa na taxi. Na saa zengine mamake hata simuoni. Sana sana mamake hakuwangi, hata ni mimi nalalanga na huyo mtoto room mmoja,” she said.

Betty’s claims, she added have maligned her reputation and is hindering her from getting another job.

“On Monday alipokuja nyumbani ndio aliniita akaniambia anataka tuongee. Akaniuliza kwa nini namuibia. Nikamwabia sasa naweza iba nini na hii nyumba haina kitu. Nyumba ilikuwa empty haina chakula hata hii mwezi wa january tumesafa sana. Hii kazi nimefanya miaka kumi ningekuwa basi nishapelekwa polisi kwa sababu ya uwizi. Sijawahi ibia mtu hii kazi nafanyanga na roho moja. Betty ameniharibia kazi, ameniharibia jina siwezi pata kazi,” she added.

