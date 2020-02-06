Sonko To Miss Dubai Trip As Court Declines To Release Passport

Embattled Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has been dealt a blow after a Nairobi Court declined to release his passport.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday following Sonko’s application to be allowed to fly to Dubai on official duty, Milimani Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti stated that granting the request will set a bad precedence, considering that he is the one who ordered the governor to deposit the passport in the court.

“The release of the passport is tantamount to review my own orders which procedurally may lead to abuse office which the court is not ready to do,” ruled Ogoti.

Sonko, who is facing 19 counts of graft charges, had pleaded with the court to allow him attend the 10th session of the World Urban Forum scheduled for February 8-13.

Read: Embattled Governor Sonko’s Bank Accounts Frozen, Again

The magistrate noted that the county boss didn’t attach a clearance which is a requirement for all government officials travelling out of the country.

Ogoti further stated that letters of recommendation that Sonko filed did not show whether he was travelling on official duty.

The prosecution had opposed Sonko’s application. State counsel stated that they needed more time to verify the documents attached by the governor including the invitation letter.

Read Also: Sonko Reinstates Charles Kerich, Fires “Defiant” Finance CEC Pauline Kahiga

Sonko, who is out on Ksh15 million bail, was in December blocked out of office following his arrest and arraignment over Ksh357 million graft allegations.

The county boss was ordered to deposit his passport and any other travel documents in court.

Earlier, the High Court granted orders to freeze his accounts for a second time.

This is following an application filed at the High Court by the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) on Wednesday.

Read Also: Court Declines To Block Sonko From Appointing Deputy

On Thursday, Justice Luka Kimaru certified the application agent further issuing orders to freeze accounts associated with Sonko.

The declaration comes just two days after Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku ordered the agency to unfreeze five accounts belonging to Sonko.

ARA had asked the court to freeze Sonko’s accounts following claims of suspicious cash transactions that the agency believed to be proceeds of corruption.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu