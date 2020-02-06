Mixed Feelings Over Team Kenya’s New Athletes Kit (Photos)

Sports apparel maker Nike launched team Kenya’s new kit last night in the US alongside those of other nations they sponsor.

The kit, which will be relaunched in Kenya in April, will be donned by our athletes during the Tokyo Olympics mid this year.

The design has however elicited mixed reactions with most Kenyans commenting on social media voicing their approval.

Madgoat TV presenter @mulemig asked, “Were we inspired by bees?”

Another Twitter user @k_kimutai threatened to go to court for lack of public participation in the deseign process.

“Ours is a raw deal from Nike. By the way, I can go to court because there was no public participation. Our athletes cannot compete with hexagonal honeycombs patterns. We need national colors of red, black green and with in pattern of shield and spear. Period.”

What are your thoughts, hit or miss?

