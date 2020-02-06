Makueni Man Busts Catholic Priest With His Wife, Bursts The Clergy’s Car Tyres

A man from Kathonzweni, Makueni County has been contained after deflating a priest’s car tyres with a firearm for allegedly catching him pants down with his wife.

The man identified as Thomas Kimeu Mulwa is said to have arrived at his house on Thursday at 2AM, only to find a strange car parked outside and upon inquiry, he found out that it belonged to Gatundu Catholic priest, Father Wesonga Maloba.

According to the police, he knocked on the door but got no response hence went berserk to an extent of shooting the tyres.

“He knocked on the door but there was no response. He was told by his servant that the vehicle belonged to a Catholic priest…In the process, he fired four rounds of 9mm deflating the four tyres, alleging that the priest was sleeping with his wife,” the police report is quoted.

The wife, known as Susan Kivuva is said to have refused to open the door despite the frantic efforts by the husband to have her do so hence forcing him to fire his rifle on the tyres.

The police reports indicate that the firearm was repossessed with 13 live ammunition after the officers visited the scene.

“The scene was visited by National Police Service officers from Kathonzweni sub-county. The firearm, make Ceska, has been repossessed with two empty magazines and 13 live ammunition,” said police.

