KRA Suspends Nairobi Women’s Hospital From Its List Of Healthcare Providers Over Cost Inflation Claims

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has suspended Nairobi Women’s Hospital from its list of service providers until claims of malpractice are cleared.

According to KRA Deputy Commissioner Mukuriah Nelson, staff members are advised to seek services from other providers listed with the authority.

“Staff are therefore advised to access medical services from other approved providers as listed in the updated list on the KRA hub,” said Mukuriah.

On Wednesday, Jubilee, APA, GA, CIC, AAR and Old Mutual insurance wrote to their clients notifying them that they will no longer accept claims from the health institution.

Again, Association of Kenya Insurers announced that all medical insurers will starting February 5 suspend Nairobi Women’s Hospital from their list of accredited service providers.

Nairobi Women’s Hospital board in an advert denied taking advantage of its patients.

The board said that the claims of inflating costs are being investigated and the management is conducting an internal review.

“We have noted with concern reports appearing in media platforms. Although we don’t believe this is the case and it is antithetical to our foundation principles,” the board of directors said.

The hospital is also being investigated for delaying discharging patients and admitting patients who do not necessarily require admission.

The hospital’s woes started from a series of WhatsApp messages that did rounds on social media in January.

In the screenshots shared on the internet, Nairobi Women’s Hospital doctors encouraged wrongdoing in order to meet the hospital’s targets.

