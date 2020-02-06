Kenyans Petition Nike To Redesign ‘Ugly’ Team Kenya Kit

An online petition to have Nike to redesign Team Kenya’s kit for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is nearing 1500 signature target.

Since their launch last night, the kit has received near unanimous disapproval from Kenyans mostly commenting on social media with some calling it an “ugly garb.”

Kenyans, this is a disgrace. We have to change this BS. Sign this petition to get Nike to change the designs. This is the Olympics for God's sakes! https://t.co/O5Rby7M4wZ — Clown Erasure (@erasetheclown) February 6, 2020

In the petition, the patitioner holds that since Kenya is a dominant force in the world of athletics, “We must have our athletes, as they proudly stand at the podium to recieve their medals, dressed in the most beautiful, partriotic uniform, befitting of our royal status in the world athletics stage.

“As the kenyan anthem rings out through the stadium, and the millions of tv sets tuned in, in equal measure should our athletes dazzle in their spectacular jerseys.”

The dominant feeling is that the kit does not relect Kenya’s culture and traditions.

The kit is expected to be officially launched in Kenya in April.

