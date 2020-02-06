in SPORTS

Kenyans Petition Nike To Redesign ‘Ugly’ Team Kenya Kit

team kenya kit
Team Kenya Kit by Nike. [Courtesy]

An online petition to have Nike to redesign Team Kenya’s kit for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is nearing 1500 signature target.

Since their launch last night, the kit has received near unanimous disapproval from Kenyans mostly commenting on social media with some calling it an “ugly garb.”

In the petition, the patitioner holds that since Kenya is a dominant force in the world of athletics, “We must have our athletes, as they proudly stand at the podium to recieve their medals, dressed in the most beautiful, partriotic uniform, befitting of our royal status in the world athletics stage.

“As the kenyan anthem rings out through the stadium, and the millions of tv sets tuned in, in equal measure should our athletes dazzle in their spectacular jerseys.”

The dominant feeling is that the kit does not relect Kenya’s culture and traditions.

The kit is expected to be officially launched in Kenya in April.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

