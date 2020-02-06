Government Pathologist Reveals Kakamega Pupils Died Of Suffocation

Government Pathologist Dickson Mchana has revealed that the Kakamega Primary school children died of suffocation.

According to the pathologist who is also based at the Kakamega Referral Hospital, the autopsy conducted on six of the children who were reported dead after the stampede attained the same results.

Mchana stated that the autopsy was conducted on the six children because the circumstances under which they died were known, however, he has insisted that autopsies will be carried out on the remaining children.

“We did a limited autopsy because the circumstances are known but all in all, the six all died of suffocation,” said Mchana.

The news of the Kakamega Primary School Stampede broke airwaves on Monday, February 3, where a total of 14 pupils were reported dead.

It was stated that they were running from classes after 5 PM although there were rumours and controversies surrounding the circumstances under which it happened.

For instance, it was said that the students used the staircase to get out and on seeing a teacher with a cane they all scampered for safety resulting in the tragedy.

“The building, which has three floors, has a staircase on each side. One of the staircases is only used by teachers while the other is used by the pupils. The teachers monitor the children who are supposed to move out in a certain order,” read the report by Citizen tv.

The incident caught the attention of the whole country, with approximately 39 pupils said to be injured and receiving medical attention.

A requiem mass has been scheduled at Bhukungu Stadium on Friday, February 7.

The school also established that 10 out of the 14 who died were class, five pupils, from different streams, while the other four were in class four.

Despite the reports from the school, police authorities are said to be working under the clock to determine the mystery surrounding the cause of death of the 14 pupils that shook the nation.

