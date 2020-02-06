KAA Increases Parking Fees In Kisumu and Mombasa Airports By 40 Per Cent

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has taken over car parking bays at Kisumu Airport and Moi International Aiport, Mombasa on an interim basis as they prepare to issue a fresh tender for an automated parking system.
The parking system was previously managed by Mason Services Limited.
As a result, parking fees have shot from Sh70 per hour to a standard Sh100 which translates to a 40 per cent increase.
Motorists pay Sh60 per hour to park at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while those at the Eldoret International Airport part with Sh80 for an hour.
A minibus pays Sh70 an hour to park at the JKIA while at Eldoret International Airport, the same costs Sh200.
The varying charges at the three airports were a topic of discussion in 2019 when a parliamentary committee on transport had a sit down with CS James Macharia.
According to CS Macharia, private firms are allowed to set preferred fees, which are approved by KAA.
“The operator provides the Managing Director at KAA with a list of parking charges including vehicle type and duration … the operator implements a parking policy that ensures parking services are offered to the users at reasonable and competitive prices approved by the KAA,” the CS said.
Diire Real-time Investment, a local private firm was contracted to manage parking at Eldoret International Airport in a five-year deal that was supposed to lapse in January 2020.
