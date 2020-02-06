Gov’t Declares Tuesday Next Week Public Holiday To Commemorate Late Former President Moi

The government has declared Tuesday, February 11, 2020, a public holiday to allow Kenyans mourn the late former President Daniel Arap Moi.

The pronouncement was made by Head of Public Serve Joseph Kinyua, who was addressing journalists at Harambee House, Nairobi on Thursday morning.

Kinyua, who is the chairman of a team that was selected to organise Mzee Moi’s State Funeral, stated that the government will hold the first funeral service for the late former Head of State at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday.

The National Memorial Service will be an inter-denominational Service, led by the African Inland Church (AIC).

“To enable every Kenyan participate in the celebration of the life of President Moi, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, on the recommendation of this Steering Committee, has declared Tuesday the 11th Day of February, 2020 a Public Holiday of general observance throughout the Republic of Kenya, ” said Kinyua.

Read: Wafula Buke: Don’t Be Reckless While Mourning Moi, Funerals Influence History

The body of Moi, Kinyua said, will lie in state at Parliament buildings for three days, Saturday, February 8 to Monday, February 10, for public viewing from 8 am to 5 pm.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead the nation in viewing Mzee Moi’s body on Saturday.

“The Head of State is expected to arrive at Parliament Buildings at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, 8th February 2020. All State Officials whose attendance is required by tradition and State Protocol have been notified; and they are therefore requested to be in the precincts of Parliament by 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, ” he added.

Read Also: Lest We Forget: The Good and Bad of President Moi’s Rule

Moi, regarded as a man who ruled Kenya for 24 years with iron and fist, died peacefully on Tuesday at 5.20 am at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for over three months. He is said to have been over 100 years at the time of his death.

The former Head of State will be accorded full military ceremonial honours, which include, Conveyance of the body of the former Head of State under escort in a Gun Carriage, accompanied by Military Musical Honours and a 19 Gun-salute.

He will be laid to rest at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County on Wednesday, February 12, 2019.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu