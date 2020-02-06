Embattled Governor Sonko’s Bank Accounts Frozen, Again

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s bank accounts have been frozen again.

This follows an application filed at the High Court by the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Justice Luka Kimaru certified the application agent further issuing orders to freeze accounts associated with Sonko.

The declaration comes just two days after Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku ordered the agency to unfreeze five accounts belonging to Sonko.

Sonko through his lawyers, Harrison Kinyanjui, Cecil Miller and George Kithi, had moved to court to challenge the move by the agency to continue freezing his accounts.

In his application, Sonko stated that he was broke, saying he was unable to fend for his family.

The court heard that the period sought by the agency to probe the accounts had elapsed and that ARA had not bothered to request for an extension.

The magistrate allowed the request and proceeded to direct unfreezing of the accounts.

“The agency was riding on expired court orders. It should have approached the court for the extension as required by the law upon expiry of the December orders,” the magistrate ruled.

ARA had asked the court to freeze Sonko’s accounts following claims of suspicious cash transactions that the agency believed to be proceeds of corruption.

Following the Thursday orders, Sonko will not be able to access 10 accounts under his name.

The order prohibits him or his agents or representatives from transacting, withdrawing, transferring using any other dealings in respect of funds held in the accounts.

But critics have taken issue with the order arguing that the two days Sonko had access to his accounts were enough to make huge withdrawals.

The accounts that have been frozen have between Ksh700, 000 and Ksh4 million.

Sonko was in December charged with 19 counts of graft charges. He is accused of misappropriating Ksh357 million from the county coffers.

He is also accused of irregularly awarding tenders to his close aides and forging documents leading to the loss of millions of shillings.