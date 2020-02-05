NRG Radio Presenter ‘Xclusivedeejay’ Under Fire For Calling Match Fixing A Business

NRG Radio presenter ‘Xclusivedeejay’ has come under fire for saying that ‘match fixing is a business like any other.’

The host of ‘NRG Radio Breakfast Club’, whose real name is Joram Baraka Ndege, questioned why FIFA, the world’s football body, should investigate the crime among players, saying “I don’t see anything wrong with match-fixing.”

The thoughts, which come a day after FIFA banned three Kenyan players for four years for match-fixing in the Kenyan Premier League, were captured in a tweet on NRG Radio Twitter page but has since been pulled down following a backlash.

One user by the name Ojowi Jr liked the comments to “Supporting teachers to help students cheat in exams.”

Antony Tony was more brutal in his reaction saying, “Socialite radio station, they can only talk about sex 24/7, now that they are getting warned about such topics, they try to talk about things they have no idea of.”

Match-fixing is a serious crime in football punishable by heavy fines and in worst cases life ban from all football-related activities as spelled out in Art. 67 paragraph 1 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code 2017, which reads:

“Anyone who conspires to influence the result of a match in a manner contrary to sporting ethics shall be sanctioned with a match suspension or a ban on taking part in any football-related activity as well as a fine of at least CHF 15,000. In serious cases, a lifetime ban on taking part in any football-related activity shall be imposed.”

