Woman Withdraws Sexual Assault Case Against Nyandarua MCA Aide, Says Suspect Is A Friend

A 42-year-old woman has withdrawn sexual assault charges against an aide to Nyandarua County MCA.

The suspect, Samuel Kahuho is a personal assistant to Ndaragwa Central MCA David Maitai, and according to police reports, he is said to have sexually assaulted the woman in his boss’s office.

Through an application filed in a Nyahururu Court, the woman withdrew the charges and forgave the suspect based on her Christian beliefs and teachings on forgiveness.

“I am an ardent Christian and since the defendant is also my friend, I have decided to forgive him and bury the hatchet,” she told the magistrate who allowed her request.

The incident is said to have happened on January 31, 2020, as the victim went to the MCA’s office to collect clothes that had been donated to her family by the County representative.

Kahuho was accused of locking up the said woman in a store before committing the sexual assault offense.

Following the incident, Kahuho was arrested on Friday evening after the victim filed a report at Ndaragwa Police Station.

His arrest was confirmed by Timon Odingo, the Nyandarua North Sub-County Police Commander who stated that the victim was a resident of Kanyagia village who had gone to collect donated clothes from the MCAs office.

Both the suspect and the victim were taken to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital for medical examination.

“The suspect is being questioned awaiting to be arraigned on Monday to answer to sexual assault charges,” said Odingo after the arrest on Friday.

