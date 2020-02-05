Shots Fired As Woman Storms MP Joshua Kutuny’s Home Demanding Child Support

There was drama at Cherangany Member of Parliament Joshua Kutuny’s residence in Hardy, Karen, Nairobi, on Wednesday morning after a woman stormed the premises demanding child support.

Reports indicate that the woman identified as Joyline Chemutai arrived at the MP’s residence at around 1 am accusing Kutuny of being a dead beat father.

The commotion that ensued after the woman began shouting, forced residents to raise alarm.

“This happened at around 0010hrs where a commotion ensued within Mlima Road (Karen) area when an alarm was raised at Kutuny’s residence,” Police said on Wednesday.

A police report indicates that one of the officers, who responded to the scene, was forced to fire in the air to calm the situation.

“..they heard a lady shouting that ‘they want to kill me’, in the process, Police Constable Emmanuel Maiyo fired one round of ammo to calm the situation,” the report reads.

“Scene was visited and situation controlled…the matter is under investigations.”

Reports indicate that Kutuny was briefly arrested and detained at Hardy Police Station but freed later.

Ms Chemutai is said to have accused Kutuny of abandoning their 3-year-old baby.

She claimed that the MP had even blocked her on WhatsApp and had stopped being her calls forcing her to storm his house.

Reports indicate that the young woman is a fourth-year student at the University of Nairobi.

