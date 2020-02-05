Wanted Gold Fraud Suspects: Do You Know These People?

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is in pursuit of two individuals accused of defrauding a foreigner Ksh300 million (USD 3 million) in a fake gold scam.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the DCI requested members of the public to give information that may lead to the arrest of the two suspects identified as Rose Omamo Adhiambo and Dillon Kibet.

Photos of the two have also been shared on DCI’ social media handles for easy identification.

The suspects are accused of colluding with other persons who have been arraigned over the fraud.

The warrant of arrest, according to DCI, was issued by Milimani Law Courts.

“Information that may lead to their arrest can be forwarded to us or to the Officer in Charge Serious Crime- DCI Hqs Block B, 2nd floor room 82, ” said DCI.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the scam case is the same one in which suspected gold scammer Jared Otieno was arraigned and charged alongside 16 others in May for allegedly conning a foreigner by the name Southorn Chanthavong from Lao, a country in Southeast Asia.

Chanthavong, who deals in the buying and selling of gold, is said to have been lured into a house along Kaptei Road in Kaptei Gardens.

In the transaction said to have taken place on May 8, 2019, the businessman is said to have lost the Ksh300 million after he was duped that the items he bought were genuine gold.

Appearing before Milimani Law Courts Magistrate Paul Mayovo, Otieno said the investigation emanates from a loan transaction.

Kahawa Tungu‘s investigative desk exclusively obtained the loan documents, well documented by a city lawyer in what looks like a multi-million transaction in disguise of a business loan.

The documents do not show direct involvement of Otieno in the alleged loan from the Lao national to Rose, the suspect being sought by detectives. The transaction was facilitated by a Nairobi lawyer.

The first loan of Ksh100 million was advanced by Sounthorn Chanthavong, on behalf of Simuong Group on February 8, 2019 to Rose. Acknowledgement notes in our possession show that the loan was released in cash, for unstated reasons.

In the second instance, on February 28, 2019, Rose received Ksh200 million from the same ‘lender’. Suspiciously, the money was also released in cash and involved the same parties.

According to a letter dated February 26 from Chanthavong, it dictated that the lawyer release the amount (Ksh200 million) to Rose “in cash, immediately”.

The amount was to be repaid in one month at an interest rate of five percent per month, meaning she would have had to repay approximately Ksh210 million. The loan agreement documents in our possession show that she got the loan since she was an “established property developer.”

Over the recent past, cases of gold fraud have been on the rise with detectives recovering hundreds of fake gold bars in Kilimani Nairobi. A number of suspects have also been arraigned over the scam including Jared Otieno who has adversely been mentioned, arrested and charged with gold fraud.

In November last year, police nabbed a Congolese national suspected of scamming prospective gold buyers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The suspect Ledivin Mupanga aged 41 years was arrested on arrival from Ethiopia in relation to a stop order issued by Serious Crime detectives.

Mupanga was accused of obtaining Ksh10 million from a client in March pretending that he would help them purchase gold, but disappeared into thin air thereafter.

In September last year, detectives recovered 147 fake gold bars, 3000 black U.S. dollars in denominations of $100 at Plan 254 Club along Nyangumi Road.

The club owner, Stephen Mark Oduk alias Lucas Mbadi was arrested during the raid.

