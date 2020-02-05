Shujaa Book African Rivals South Africa In Los Angeles 7s

The next leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series heads to Los Angeles in early March.

Kenya’s Shujaa have been booked in Group B of the meet where they will meet African rivals South Africa, Canada, and Ireland.

Shujaa will be buoyed by their victory against the Blitzbok in the Hamilton Sevens, their first since 2015 in Cape Town when they lock horns in LA.

The Fiji Airways National Men’s 7s Team is pooled with Argentina, France, and Korea.

Hosts USA, Australia, Scotland, and Samoa are in Pool C and England, New Zealand, Wales, and Spain make up Pool D.

The fifth tournament of the series takes place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Los Angeles.

Unlike New Zealand and Australian legs of the World Series, the Los Angeles event will be a men’s only affair and will, therefore, revert to the format where the top two teams in each pool qualify for the quarterfinals.

The LA 7s will be held from March 1st to 2nd.

LA 7s Draw:

Pool A: Fiji, Argentina, France, Korea

Pool B: South Africa, Kenya, Ireland, Canada

Pool C: USA, Australia, Scotland, Samoa

Pool D: England, New Zealand, Wales, Spain

