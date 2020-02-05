Rains To Continue In Most Parts Of The Country Until June

The Kenya Meteorological Department has revealed that the ongoing rains will persist in most parts of the country until June.

A statement seen by Kahawa Tungu indicates that Counties in the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley will receive enhanced rainfall in the coming months.

The areas are Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo- Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.

While releasing the March-May weather outlook on Tuesday, Director of Meteorological Services Stella Aura stated that the expected rainfall is likely to be higher than the long-term average amounts (above normal) for the season.

Counties in the North-western Region and Highlands East of the Rift Valley and Central Kenya are also expected to receive rainfall higher than the long-term average.

These counties are Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka.

In Southeastern Counties (Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Tana River) rainfall is expected in the 2nd to 3rd week of March 2020 and is expected to end in the 2nd to 3rd week of May

2020.

In the Southern Coastal Strip (Kwale, Mombasa, parts of Kilifi) the rain is expected in the 2nd to 3rd week of March 2020 and continue into June.

Lamu and coastal parts of Tana River and Kilifi are likely to receive rain in the 4th week of March and end in 3rd to 4th week of May.

Occasional rainfall is expected at the beginning of March in Turkana, Samburu and West Pokot Counties.

Northern counties of Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Mandera and Marsabit will have rains from the third week of March until May.

Ms Aura appealed to relevant authorities to prepare adequately in case of floods and calamities that come with heavy rains.

She advised farmers to take advantage of the expected rains and maximize crop yield through appropriate land-use management.

“Farmers are advised to liaise with the State Department of Agriculture for advice on the appropriate seeds to be used. In pastoral areas, pasture and water resources are expected to be abundant for livestock, ” she said.

Heavy downpour has been witnessed from late last year with many counties experiencing floods. A number of deaths were reported.

At least 60 people were killed in November last year after a landslide in West Pokot. A number of deaths were also recorded in a number of counties across the country.

The department attributed heavy rains to sea surface temperatures anomalies in the Indian, Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

