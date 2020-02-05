in BUSINESS, NEWS

Gov’t Sets New Rules For Licensing Of Taxi-hailing App Companies, Drivers

Drivers will be barred from working for more that eight consecutive hours a day

All international digital taxi-hailing firms will be required to pay an application and renewal fee of Ksh500,000 after every three years, the government has said.

According to new rules announced by Transport CS  James Macharia, the digital hailing companies should not charge a commission of more than 15 per cent per trip or levy charges above the commission.

Currently, most companies charge a commission of at least 20 percent, with Uber being the most expensive at 25 percent while Bolt (formerly Taxify) charging 20 percent.

“A digital hailing service operator must ensure that any vehicle whose digital hailing licence is suspended or revoked by the authority, cannot access the digital hailing platform during the period of suspension or revocation upon communication from the authority,” Macharia said.

For operators (drivers), they will be barred from working for more that eight consecutive hours a day, a move seen as purposed to prevent accidents as a result of fatigue.

The drivers, before commencing any trip, will be required to provide their passengers with information about the vehicle make and model, registration number, driver’s name photo and the estimated fare rates.

They will also be required to have a a tax compliance certificate from KRA, a standard form of contract between the driver and the owners of the vehicle and a certificate of registration as a body corporate.

The vehicles should have proper insurance covers and valid certificate of worthiness affixed at the back.

