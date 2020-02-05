List Of Former President Moi’s Investments Estimated At Sh310 Billion

The former first family – The Moi Family – is one of the wealthiest families in Kenya with an estimated wealth in hundreds of billions of shillings.

Records show that the Moi family has an accumulated wealth of at least Sh310.2 billion ($3 billion), accumulated in the 24 years that the late Daniel Arap Moi was president and after he handed over power in 2002.

The family has interests in agri-business, security, construction, real estate, transport, education, hotel industry, banking, aviation, manufacturing, and media.

Media

It is no secret that the Moi family owns the Standard Group which holds Kenya Television Network, Standard Newspaper, Vybez Radio, Spice FM, Radio Maisha.

They are also said to have interests in Rowland Printing and Baraza Limited.

Real estate

The former first family is also big on real estate and is associated with Sielei Properties Ltd, Chester House, Mugoya construction, Regent Management, Paradise Holdings, Homestead Enterprises, Gateway Properties, and Courtyard Property Investment.

Apart from the Kabarnet Gardens home, the family owns homes in Lavington, Karen, and the Kabarak, Nakuru Residence.

The Mois also have properties in the United States of America and South Africa.

Financial sector

They are said to own shares in various banks and financial institutions including Equatorial Bank, Giro Bank, Giant Forex Bureau, Sovereign Group.

The Mois also have shares in Trans-National Bank, First American Bank, Equity Stock Brokers.

Telecommunication

In this particular sector, the family has interests in Cable Wireless and Chesco Limited.

Together with the Biwotts and Charles Field Marsham, the Mois own a good chunk of Safaricom Plc.

Education

The former president championed for all getting an education hence his investments in international and a couple of local institutions.

The family owns Kabarak University and Kabarak High School, Moi Africa Institute, Sunshine National School, Moi Educational Centre, and Sacho High School.

Hotel and tourism

It is said that the Moi family has interests in Sheraton Hotel, Safariland Club and the popular Intercontinental Hotels.

Agri-business

The multi-billionaires also own Sian Roses, one of Kenya’s biggest fresh roses exporter, Chemusian Company, Sasine Group of farms, Fresh Produce Limited.

The family also owns Kiptagich Tea Estate and Tobacco Farm in Malawi.

Transport and logistics

The former first family is also in the Transport business with major investments in logistics and air cargo solutions provider Siginon Group; Siginon Global Logistics, Siginon Aviation, and Siginon Freight Holdings.

The company also operates in Uganda and Tanzania and has been around for at least three decades.

The Mois own Eagle Airlines, Kenya Aerotech Limited, Car Track Kenya, Maritime, and Kent Ship.

They also have interests in CMC Holdings, owned by the former president’s ex-aide Joshua Kulei.

It is also said that they own part of the national carrier Kenya Airways fleet.

Apart from the aforementioned businesses, the Mois own Eveready Company, Concord Holdings, Tiger Farm, Sudbury Investments, Westfield International Ltd, Hampstead Enterprises, Metipso Services Ltd, Maternity Shop, and The Duty Free Company.

Others include; Taurino Enterprises, First Force Security Company, Hahuru Investors, and National Milling Company.

Moi died at the age of between 102 and 103 years while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The ex head of state will be laid to rest on Wednesday at his Kabarak home, Nakuru County.

He is survived by seven children.

