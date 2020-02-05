Why Insurers Won’t Pay A Dime At Nairobi Women’s Hospital, Anymore

Health insurers have withdrawn from partnering with Nairobi Women’s Hospital and will no longer pay a dime for future bills from the facility over cost inflation claims.

Following a meeting of the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) on Monday, several insurers have withdrawn and informed their clients of the development.

“Medical insurance underwriters met and resolved not to deal with the facility in the future. By Tuesday it had not been actualized, but I am certain that it will happen,” said Mr Tom Gichuhi, AKI chief executive.

Mid last month, it was revealed that the hospital was one of the health facilities around the country that were forcing patients to undergo unnecessary procedures in order to meet targets.

Following the revelations, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council started an independent investigation into the matter, with the hospital board also promising its own investigation.

According to Whatsapp screenshots shared by Twitter handle @Owaahh, managers and doctors in the hospitals such as the Nairobi Women’s Hospital have been ordering unnecessary tests and admitting patients unnecessarily, to mint money ‘maximally’ from them.

In one incident at Nairobi Women’s Hospital in Nakuru, one of the managers is urging the attendants to lock all discharges since “the numbers are bad”.

Already, UAP Old Mutual, AAR and CIC Insurance companies have informed their clients of suspension of the partnership, which is likely to add more trouble for the hospital.

