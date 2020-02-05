List of Institutions Named After Former President Daniel Moi

The tenure of late Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi having served as President of Kenya for 24 years detailed different institutions being named after him.

For instance, many public institutions and roads were named in honour of his legacy, while he fully contributed to the establishment of others.

Here is a list of some Public institutions named after him:

1. Moi International Airport.

Moi International Airport is located in Mombasa and managed by the Kenya Airport Authority that was named after Moi during his tenure as President.

It is the second-largest airport in Kenya and details both local and international transportation.

2. Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

This is located in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County and sums up as the second National Teaching and Referral Hospital in terms of capacity and number of patients it serves.

It also serves as a teaching Hospital for Moi University College of Health Sciences and trains different undergraduate medical students.

It has over the years served different people from Western Kenya, Uganda and some parts of Southern Sudan.

3. Moi University.

Moi University is located in Uasin Gishu County and is a public university that recruits students from across the country.

In 1984, it was established as the Second Public University in Kenya following an act of parliament, Moi University Act, 1984.

The history of the University is linked to the late Moi, during his tenure as President as part of his agenda in education and empowering the youth.

It has however branched into different parts of the country, including Nairobi and Kisumu.

4. Moi Girls Eldoret.

Moi Girls High School was formerly known as The Highlands School and was later changed in honour of Moi who had served as part of the board and ideally having been Kenya’s longest-serving president.

This was after Kenya gained independence in 1963, hence African students started getting admission in schools.

New members of the board were then appointed and Moi was made the chairman of the board.

The school has gone in the record as among the best and performs veery well, admitting students from different regions of the country.

5. Moi Airbase.

The Moi Airbase is a military airport located in Eastleigh, Nairobi. It is operated and used by the Kenya Airforce and was named after the Second President of the Republic of Kenya, Daniel Moi.

The most unique thing about this airport is that it is not shown on any map in Nairobi, due to its military stature and for security reasons.

Other Schools also named after late Daniel Moi include:

Moi High School Mbiruri ( Embu). Moi High School Kabarak (Nakuru). Moi Forces Academy (Nairobi). Moi Primary School (Nakuru) Moi Siongiroi Girls. Moi Tea Girls. Moi Girls Kibera. Moi Girls Isinya. Moi Girls Kamusinga. Moi Girls Nyaboansi (Migori). Moi Girls Maralal. Moi Girls Vokoli. Moi Girls Nairobi. Moi Minariet Secondary School. Moi Girls Lodwar. Moi Girls Sitotwet.

The list is endless, as in almost every county there are schools especially Girls’ schools named after him.

Additionally, there are roads that are named after him including the Moi Avenue both in Mombasa and Nairobi and the Moi Road in Kiambu, Githunguri.

Moi Day was also a holiday celebrated in honor of Late Daniel Moi on October 10, every year.

It was however renamed to Huduma Day “in line with former President Daniel Arap Moi’s desire that the day be commemorated as a day of service and volunteerism.”

