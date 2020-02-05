Former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri Summoned Over Ksh50 Billion Maize Scandal

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has been summoned over Ksh50 billion used to import maize during the 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial years.

Already, Kiunjuri has been summoned by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly to explain how the money was spent, which the government is said to be unable to account for.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has also been summoned over the same.

According to auditor general’s reports for the two fiscal years, the ministry was unable to provide documentation to the same, to prove that actually the maize was imported.

Read: Kiunjuri Splashes Millions In Newspaper Adverts To Respond To Uhuru

On Monday, the same was replicated on Monday when Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga appeared before PAc and was unable to produce payment vouchers, procurement plans and the presidential directive of February 14, 2016 that prompted the importation.

Kiunjuri will have a date with the MPs on February 24, alongside other committee member including former Agriculture minister Willy Bett and former Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe.

Even as the legislators investigate the case, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) are likely to take up the case and prosecute the suspects.

Read: “I’m Going Nowhere” Mwangi Kiunjuri Reacts To Sacking

Last year March, Kiunjuri was summoned by the DCI alongside the then East Africa and Regional Development CS Peter Munya over the infamous Arror and Kimwarer dams saga.

Kiunjuri was at the helm of the Devolution ministry when Kimwarer and Arror dams contracts in Elgeyo Marakwet were awarded and signed to CMC Di Ravenna.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu