Citizen TV’s Willis Raburu Makes Comeback After Losing Child

Citizen TV anchor and radio presenter Willis Raburu has made a comeback on the airwaves one month after taking a break following his daughter’s death.
In the Monday morning Daybreak show, the bubbly anchor announced that he was back and ready to pick from where he left.
“Wagwan my people, niko ndani (I’m back). It is Monday and what a beautiful way to kick off February,” he said.
Additionally, taking to his Instagram page, Raburu applauded the effort by his employer and fans in sending love and comforting words through the tragic period he was going through.
“It’s great to be back in the game @citizentvkenya Thank you for all the love and the support, I truly appreciate 🙏🏾💯🔥,” reads the caption.
Earlier in January, he had announced that he was taking a break following the loss of his daughter under unclear circumstances.
“I am therefore going to be taking a short break from work and my duties at Hot 96, Citizen TV and 10 Over 10 to allow for my wife and I to get through the motions,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
Over the past few days my heart has been shattered and torn in to several pieces. The pain I have felt has been immeasurable and one that words fail to aptly capture. It has left me with several questions and literally reset my outlook on life. I may not be able to share the full extent of it all but I cannot bear it alone. I am therefore going to be taking a short break from work and my duties on @1010fanpage @citizentvkenya @hothappyhour and @hot96fmkenya to allow for my wife and I to get through the motions. While I am away several people will be holding fort for me, the shows will go on. I want to thank them in advance for heeding the abrupt call to action. I want to say thank you for those in the know who continue to lift my wife and I in prayer and ask that you continue to do so up until the time I will be back on your screens and on your radio! I love you all, you make me who I am. See you soon. Successful people look like you! WABEBEE!
The loss, according to Raburu’s wife, Marya Prude took a toll on them as a family, to an extent of questioning God.
Their daughter, Adana, was said to have been lost after Marya went into labor but experienced some complications and a clot hence resulting in a stillbirth.
Marya took to her Instagram and vented about the pain she and her family experienced, indicating her disappointment in God.
“Everyone is so quick to tell me about God… What they don’t know is that every way I knew Him was tested and He didn’t prove Himself. So as they say you should know God for yourself, I now can say, I don’t know Him. And I don’t think I want to know him coz He left me when I needed him the most,” she wrote.
The post elicited mixed reactions, with some of her fans sending positive vibes while others stated that one can never question the works of God.
