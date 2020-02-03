Hollywood Stars Honour Kobe Bryant At Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Hollywood stars honoured fallen basketball legend Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Super Bowl.

Stars including Kevin Hart, Dwayne Wade, Swizz Beatz, Jay Z, Meek Mill, and Post Malone paid homage to Kobe by wearing his famous “24” Lakers jersey.

The celebrities gathered at the Fanatics party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.

The deceased athlete was honoured alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the other seven people who lost their lives in the helicopter crash.

There was a moment of silence for the nine people right before kickoff, as both teams – the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers—lined up on the 24-yard lines.

The @49ers and @Chiefs lined up at the 24-yard lines in honor of Kobe Bryant 💛💜#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/53D0m6Worg — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 2, 2020

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira also honored Kobe during their half-time performance.

During JLo’s set, she and her daughter Emme performed “Let’s Get Loud” during which a purple and gold cross illuminated on the ground. This was a form of paying homage to the former Lakers’ player.

On Friday, the Lakers celebrated Kobe’s life in their first game since the devastating news of his death.

The show was kicked off with a performance from Usher. He sang “Amazing Grace” followed by Ben Hong and Boyz II Men.

There were also performances by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa and later an emotional speech by Lebron James.

Vanessa Bryant mourned the loss of her husband and daughter in a social media post saying, “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe—the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna—a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

She continued, “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless—and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

